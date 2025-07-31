A schedule change for the MV Pelee Islander.
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, July 31st. Due to weather, MV Pelee Islander will sail to/from Leamington instead of Sandusky today. New schedule: 13:00 sailing departs Pelee Island as normal but will be arriving in Leamington, 15:30 departs Leamington and will be arriving at Pelee.— Pelee Island Ferry (@peleeferry) July 31, 2025