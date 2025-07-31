A schedule change for the MV Pelee Islander.

Due to today's weather, the MV Pelee Islander will sail to and from Leamington instead of Sandusky, Ohio.

The ferry will depart at 1 p.m. from Pelee Island and will be arriving in Leamington.

The ferry will depart from Leamington at 3:30 p.m. and will arrive at Pelee.