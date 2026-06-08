‘Scary Movie’ tops box office, slaying ‘Masters of the Universe’ and adding to low-budget streak

The summer box office is booming — but not because of the usual suspects.
After three weeks of indie horror dominance at the box office, the slasher spoof “Scary Movie” topped ticket sales with $55 million over the weekend, easily besting the far-from-mighty “Masters of the Universe.”
The sixth “Scary Movie” notched a franchise-best $105.5 million global launch.
After just two weeks of release, “Backrooms” became A24’s highest-grossing release ever.
It’s made $212 million worldwide. Focus Features’ “Obsession” grossed $25.6 million in its fourth weekend.
That marked a slight 7% drop from the previous weekend for 26-year-old Curry Barker’s horror sensation.
Not accounting for inflation, no horror movie has ever had a better fourth weekend.