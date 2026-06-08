‘Scary Movie’ tops box office, slaying ‘Masters of the Universe’ and adding to low-budget streak

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Marlon Wayans in a scene from "Scary Movie." (Quantrell Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Marlon Wayans in a scene from "Scary Movie." (Quantrell Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)

The summer box office is booming — but not because of the usual suspects.

After three weeks of indie horror dominance at the box office, the slasher spoof “Scary Movie” topped ticket sales with $55 million over the weekend, easily besting the far-from-mighty “Masters of the Universe.”

The sixth “Scary Movie” notched a franchise-best $105.5 million global launch.

After just two weeks of release, “Backrooms” became A24’s highest-grossing release ever.

It’s made $212 million worldwide. Focus Features’ “Obsession” grossed $25.6 million in its fourth weekend.

That marked a slight 7% drop from the previous weekend for 26-year-old Curry Barker’s horror sensation.

Not accounting for inflation, no horror movie has ever had a better fourth weekend.