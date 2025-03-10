Scarehouse Windsor has won the Innovator of the Year Award at the recent Southern Ontario Tourism Conference.

The award goes to businesses, programs, events, or immersive experiences that lead within innovation and ignite transformation within the tourism landscape, according to a press release.

"This is a big deal," said Shawn Lippert, co-owner of Scarehouse Windsor.

"We were so naïve to our impact that Scarehouse has on our area. We do it every day because we love it. But we are now very aware that others love it as much as us and are willing to travel long distances to experience it."

Scarehouse Windsor was the only nomination from Windsor-Essex across the board.

Recognized as one of the components that sets it apart is its dining experiences. It takes a traditional dining experience and mixes it with interactive storytelling, offering visitors a thrill.

"Our dinner rooms, combined with the Haunted Attraction, makes this place very special," Lippert said.

"This keeps our audience engaged and excited for what’s next."

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein