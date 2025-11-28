A whole new take on Italian is making its way to Windsor next spring.

The city will be getting their first ever Scaddabush restaurant.

"Scaddabush" is Italian slang for "a little bit of everything".

The restaurant will be located in the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue at the former Tommy's Bar-B-Q.

Scaddabush is known for its authentic, hand-made Italian-style food.

Anesie Johnson, Vice President of Marketing for Service Inspired Restaurants, says it's an Italian kitchen and bar.

"We believe that everything should be made in-house fresh, scratch-made everyday. We make all our own pastas, we make all our own pizza, our gelato, and we're most famous for our hand-stretched fresh mozzarella."

She says the idea to come to Windsor started after London opened their location in 2024.

"It was the residents of Windsor that started coming to London, passing through, and they started asking for Scaddabush to come to Windsor. And that's really what sparked our interest in the first place, and then as soon as we started looking for locations in Windsor, we absolutely fell in love with the community and the city."

She says they'll need lots of staff.

"Somewhere between 130 to 140 people, and that's ranging from full-time to part-time options. But we'll be posting for a job fair that'll happen mid-February."

Johnston says they're looking to open in April or May of 2026.

This will be the 15th location in Ontario.