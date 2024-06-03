Sawyer Brown is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The legendary country band will hit The Colosseum Stage on Friday, November 1 to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.



Sawyer Brown first came on the scene performing on Star Search with Ed McMahon in 1983 and then spent a year-and-a-half on the road, opening shows around the U.S. for Kenny Rogers.



According to Caesars Windsor, the band has been putting on legendary live shows captivating audiences without slowing down since 1984.



Some of the band's hits include "Some Girls Do," "The Race Is On," and "Six Days On The Road."



Shenandoah will be performing with Sawyer Brown at Caesars Windsor.



Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

