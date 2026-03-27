After a two-month absence sparked by her 84-year-old mother's apparent abduction, Savannah Guthrie will return to NBC's "Today" show next month.

The longtime morning show co-anchor said in an interview that aired Friday "joy will be my protest.''

Hoda Kotb said after their emotional interview aired that Guthrie will return April 6.

Guthrie says while she doesn't know if she can do it or if she will belong anymore, she wants to try.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted or otherwise taken against her will.