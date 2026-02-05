NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has sent a public message to her mother's kidnapper saying that her family is ready to talk but wants proof that she is alive.

Guthrie said in a recorded video posted on social media Wednesday that her family has heard about a ransom letter in media reports.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday around 9:45 p.m. when she was dropped off at home by family after having dinner with them.

She was reported missing midday Sunday after she didn't appear at a church.

Authorities on Wednesday offered no detailed update on their search.