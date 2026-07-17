Saturday’s Downtown Windsor Farmers Market cancelled

The last Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market of the 2024 season was held on Oct. 26, 2024

The air quality in the city has impacted another event.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market will not be happening on Saturday, July 18.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says it was a tough decision to cancel it, but health and safety comes first.

He says the market will be back next week.

“Farmers Market being cancelled devastating news, but luckily it will be back next weekend,” he says.

Agostino says the market’s general manager is reaching out to the vendors.

“Stay indoors, stay safe, stay out of the smog, stay out of the smoke; it’s not healthy for you, and it’s just not worth it, right?” says Agostino. “It was a tough decision to be made, but tough decisions got to be made. Sometimes that’s the hardest part of the job.”

The market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte and Park.