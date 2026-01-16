REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hailing Canada's new trade deal with China as "very good news" as his province looks to restore exports for a major Prairie crop.

Moe says China's plan to significantly reduce tariffs on Canadian canola products in exchange for Ottawa lowering duties on Chinese electric vehicles is a positive signal.

The premier says the deal should allow Canadian exports of canola and other agricultural goods to China return to normal.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Ottawa expects Beijing to drop canola seed duties to 15 per cent by March 1, and "anti-discrimination" levies would no longer apply to canola meal, peas, lobsters and crabs.

In return, up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles will be allowed into the Canadian market each year at a 6.1 per cent tariff, instead of the current 100 per cent tariff.

Moe says the deal demonstrates what can be achieved when governments and industries work together.

"Today's trade deal to significantly reduce Chinese tariffs on canola and other Canadian products is very good news for Canada and Saskatchewan," Moe said in a statement Friday.

Saskatchewan produces over half of Canada's canola. China is the country's second-largest customer of the Prairie crop.

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP said in a statement the deal is positive.

"I am very glad to finally see some much-needed progress on restoring Chinese market access," NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

"Producers across this province have had far too many sleepless nights as one of our largest trading partners aggressively tariffed one of our largest exports.''