A Sarnia man spent New Year's Day behind bars for allegedly taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Windsor business.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 300 block of Riverside Drive East in response to a fight between a man and two women.

Police say their investigation determined that a man was seen by two women using a cellphone to take photos up one of their dresses.

A 46-year-old man was charged with secretly recording a person for sexual purposes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.