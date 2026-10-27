Sarnia and Lambton election results

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates running in Sarnia City and County Councillor
, Sarnia City Councillor
, Lambton Shores Mayor
, Petrolia Mayor
, Brooke-Alvinston Mayor
, Dawun Euphemia Mayor
, Enniskillen Mayor
, Plympton-Wyoming Mayor
, St. Clair Mayor
, Warwick Mayor
, Oil Springs Mayor
, and Point Edward Mayor
.
Sarnia Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bradley, Mike*
|7,011
|24.4%
|Dennis, Bill
|5,868
|20.2%
|McEachran, Carrie
|13,726
|47.4%
|Molson, Scott
|2,171
|7.5%
|Stanko, George
|108
|0.4%
*Indicates incumbent
Sarnia City and County Councillor
Four to be elected
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percentage
|Anning, Bill
|1,746
|Bird, Margaret
|4,852
|Bruziewicz, Andy
|5,259
|Coutu, Patrick
|5,032
|Duffy, Al
|3,106
|Fazio, Mario
|8,693
|Goodman, Peter
|850
|Gresham, Ed
|4,741
|Kilner, Adam
|9,870
|Lamore, Mark
|2,333
|McRoberts, Chrissy
|11,851
|Murray, Charmaine
|2,514
|Richardson, John
|5,906
|Stark, Mike
|5,236
|Vandenberg, George
|8,287
|White, Brian
|8,548
|Wiersma, Paul
|4,741
Sarnia City Councillor
Four to be elected
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Burrell, Terry
|8,099
|Chan, Lo-Anne
|9,568
|Chumko, Honie
|989
|Colquhoun, Nathan
|4,945
|Coutts-Smith, Josh
|1,775
|Devlin, Stevie
|2,298
|Felton, Richard C (Dick)
|8,593
|Ghobril, David
|1,334
|Gillis, Anne Marie
|7,846
|James, Clara
|2,914
|Mathieson, Tammy
|3,843
|McMaster, Ray
|968
|Oram, Christopher
|3,021
|Panjehbandpour (Phox), Roza
|398
|Parks, Michelle
|7,325
|Pettit, Christopher
|2,624
|Reid, Briana
|1,133
|Spinks, Scott Jr
|1,451
|Srinivasan, Hari
|4,238
|Stokley, Andrew
|10,173
|Walker, Jonathon
|1,276
Lambton Shores Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Doug Cook
|Jeff Wilcox
Petrolia Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mr. Joel Field
|Acclaimed
Brooke-Alvinston Mayor
|Candidate
|Votees
|Percentage
|ARMSTRONG, James I.
|DELOUGHERY, Marcus
|McCABE, Don
|SCOTT, Tom
Dawun Euphemia Mayor
|Cadidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Alan BROAD
|Acclaimed
Enniskillen Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kevin Marriott
|Acclaimed
Plympton-Wyoming Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Gary L. Atkinson
|Tim Wilkins
St. Clair Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jeff Agar
|Bruce Gibson
Warwick Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Todd CASE
|Accalimed
Oil Springs Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ian Veen
|Acclaimed
Point Edward Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Paul BURGESS
|Greg GRIMES