News

Sarnia and Lambton election results

By
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff

Updated: 

Published: 

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates running in Sarnia City and County Councillor, Sarnia City Councillor, Lambton Shores Mayor, Petrolia Mayor, Brooke-Alvinston Mayor, Dawun Euphemia Mayor, Enniskillen Mayor, Plympton-Wyoming Mayor, St. Clair Mayor, Warwick Mayor, Oil Springs Mayor, and Point Edward Mayor.

Sarnia Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Bradley, Mike*7,01124.4%
Dennis, Bill5,86820.2%
McEachran, Carrie13,72647.4%
Molson, Scott2,1717.5%
Stanko, George1080.4%

*Indicates incumbent

Sarnia City and County Councillor

Four to be elected

CandidatesVotesPercentage
Anning, Bill1,746
Bird, Margaret4,852
Bruziewicz, Andy5,259
Coutu, Patrick5,032
Duffy, Al3,106
Fazio, Mario8,693
Goodman, Peter850
Gresham, Ed4,741
Kilner, Adam9,870
Lamore, Mark2,333
McRoberts, Chrissy11,851
Murray, Charmaine2,514
Richardson, John5,906
Stark, Mike5,236
Vandenberg, George8,287
White, Brian8,548
Wiersma, Paul4,741

Sarnia City Councillor

Four to be elected

CandidateVotesPercentage
Burrell, Terry8,099
Chan, Lo-Anne9,568
Chumko, Honie989
Colquhoun, Nathan4,945
Coutts-Smith, Josh1,775
Devlin, Stevie2,298
Felton, Richard C (Dick)8,593
Ghobril, David1,334
Gillis, Anne Marie7,846
James, Clara2,914
Mathieson, Tammy3,843
McMaster, Ray968
Oram, Christopher3,021
Panjehbandpour (Phox), Roza398
Parks, Michelle7,325
Pettit, Christopher2,624
Reid, Briana1,133
Spinks, Scott Jr1,451
Srinivasan, Hari4,238
Stokley, Andrew10,173
Walker, Jonathon1,276

Lambton Shores Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Doug Cook
Jeff Wilcox

Petrolia Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Mr. Joel FieldAcclaimed

Brooke-Alvinston Mayor

CandidateVoteesPercentage
ARMSTRONG, James I.
DELOUGHERY, Marcus
McCABE, Don
SCOTT, Tom

Dawun Euphemia Mayor

CadidateVotesPercentage
Alan BROADAcclaimed

Enniskillen Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Kevin MarriottAcclaimed

Plympton-Wyoming Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Gary L. Atkinson
Tim Wilkins

St. Clair Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Jeff Agar
Bruce Gibson

Warwick Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Todd CASEAccalimed

Oil Springs Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Ian VeenAcclaimed

Point Edward Mayor

CandidateVotesPercentage
Paul BURGESS
Greg GRIMES