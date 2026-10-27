Sarnia and Lambton election results

Sarnia Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Bradley, Mike* 7,011 24.4% Dennis, Bill 5,868 20.2% McEachran, Carrie 13,726 47.4% Molson, Scott 2,171 7.5% Stanko, George 108 0.4%

*Indicates incumbent

Sarnia City and County Councillor

Four to be elected

Candidates Votes Percentage Anning, Bill 1,746 Bird, Margaret 4,852 Bruziewicz, Andy 5,259 Coutu, Patrick 5,032 Duffy, Al 3,106 Fazio, Mario 8,693 Goodman, Peter 850 Gresham, Ed 4,741 Kilner, Adam 9,870 Lamore, Mark 2,333 McRoberts, Chrissy 11,851 Murray, Charmaine 2,514 Richardson, John 5,906 Stark, Mike 5,236 Vandenberg, George 8,287 White, Brian 8,548 Wiersma, Paul 4,741

Sarnia City Councillor

Four to be elected

Candidate Votes Percentage Burrell, Terry 8,099 Chan, Lo-Anne 9,568 Chumko, Honie 989 Colquhoun, Nathan 4,945 Coutts-Smith, Josh 1,775 Devlin, Stevie 2,298 Felton, Richard C (Dick) 8,593 Ghobril, David 1,334 Gillis, Anne Marie 7,846 James, Clara 2,914 Mathieson, Tammy 3,843 McMaster, Ray 968 Oram, Christopher 3,021 Panjehbandpour (Phox), Roza 398 Parks, Michelle 7,325 Pettit, Christopher 2,624 Reid, Briana 1,133 Spinks, Scott Jr 1,451 Srinivasan, Hari 4,238 Stokley, Andrew 10,173 Walker, Jonathon 1,276

Lambton Shores Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Doug Cook Jeff Wilcox

Petrolia Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Mr. Joel Field Acclaimed

Brooke-Alvinston Mayor

Candidate Votees Percentage ARMSTRONG, James I. DELOUGHERY, Marcus McCABE, Don SCOTT, Tom

Dawun Euphemia Mayor

Cadidate Votes Percentage Alan BROAD Acclaimed

Enniskillen Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Kevin Marriott Acclaimed

Plympton-Wyoming Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Gary L. Atkinson Tim Wilkins

St. Clair Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Jeff Agar Bruce Gibson

Warwick Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Todd CASE Accalimed

Oil Springs Mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage Ian Veen Acclaimed

Point Edward Mayor