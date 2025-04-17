Sarah McLachlan will make her way on The Colosseum stage this fall.

The Grammy and JUNO award-winning artist will bring her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary 2025 Canadian Tour to Caesars Windsor on October 25.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2024 but was cancelled due to her vocal health.

The singer says she's fully recovered and recharged, and she can't wait to share this anniversary tour with her home country.

McLachlan will be joined by acoustic harmony trio Tiny Habits.

McLachlan's highly acclaimed third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which first released October 22, 1993, quickly topped the charts in Canada and went certified Platinum within a few weeks, selling over three million copies worldwide to date.

Hit singles include "Possession," "Hold On," "Ice Cream," and "Good Enough," among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.