Santa touches down at Devonshire Mall this weekend

Jolly ol’ Saint Nick is coming to Devonshire Mall.

“He comes this Sunday, November 15, at 11 a.m.; we’re really excited,” says Tina Asprakis, marketing manager at Devonshire Mall. “We have the Windsor Optimist Youth Band on site once again and Windsor Fire with Sparky’s Toy Drive, so we are kicking that off as well.”

Santa Claus will be landing in the parking lot in front of Canadian Brewhouse.

Asprakis says Santa usually arrives at the mall the Sunday after Remembrance Day.

“He should be landing around 11 a.m.,” says Asprakis. “Keep in mind that Howard will be closed temporarily, so for those driving in the area it will be shut down for 10 to 15 minutes just for the helicopter to land.”

AM800-News-Devonshire-Mall-Santa-November-2026 Santa Claus is coming to Devonshire Mall on Sunday, November 15, 2026. (Devonshire Mall)

She says Santa arriving by helicopter is a great tradition at Devonshire Mall.

“There isn’t a single shopping centre that does Santa’s arrival by helicopter,” she says. “I purchase 1,000 Santa hats, and we give out all of them the day of. The shopping centre is so busy. Last year we had over 25,000 people come to the shopping centre that day.”

Santa lands in Windsor by helicopter 2025 Santa Claus lands at Windsor, Ont.'s Devonshire Mall by helicopter on Nov. 16, 2025. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Santa Claus will be at Devonshire Mall until December 24.

He will be located in the Centre Court in front of the former Hudson’s Bay.