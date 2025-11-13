The holiday shopping season officially gets underway at Devonshire Mall on Sunday when Santa arrives by helicopter.

Santa is scheduled to land in front of The Canadian Brewhouse at 11 a.m.

Marketing manager Tina Asprakis said to arrive early for parking.

"The front of the parking lot will be shutdown approximately an hour or two before Santa arrives. We do have to follow some regulations with the helicopter landing. You can park at entrance one and then on the permiter by Indigo and then just walk over, or you can park on the backside and walk through the shopping centre, which is also a benefit," Asprakis said.

Asprakis said Windsor Fire with Sparky's Toy Drive will be on hand and entertainment provided by the Windsor Optimist Youth Band.

"Luckily the rain is holding off, there was suppose to be rain, so no rain. I think it'll just be another great successful day and just seeing the kids and the crowds, we hand out hats before so we absolutely love it," she said.

Asprakis said Santa's Winter Wonderland inside the mall is ready for all the visiting children.

"No reservations for that day. It is walk-ups only because it is such a busy day, but if you wanted to book your visit with Santa throughout this evening you can just go to our website and you can book your visit ," said Asprakis.

Santa is scheduled to appear at the mall right up until Christmas Eve.