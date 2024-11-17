A local group of volunteers are encouraging the public to write holiday cards and send gifts to seniors in Chatham-Kent.

For the fifth year, Santa for Seniors returns, aimed at giving cards and presents to seniors living in retirement or nursing homes - who are often forgotten or alone during the holiday season.

Members of the community are asked to write holiday cards and pack gifts which will be delivered the week before Christmas.

In 2020, the community came together to provide over 5,800 cards and a little over 800 gifts for local seniors. The following three years, over 4,200 gifts, and over 13,500 cards were delivered.

Some items that can go in gift boxes include toiletries, cookies, tea, puzzles, hats, gloves, stationery, and other small gifts.

Dava Robichaud, co-chair of Santa for Seniors, says there are many items that would be perfect in a gift.

"Socks, and mitts, and scarves. A lot of them are very independent and go out. They enjoy large print word searches and crossword puzzles. And of course everybody likes a little candy, so Werther's or chocolates."

She says it's tear-jerking to give the seniors these gifts.

"A lot of the seniors have nobody, and they have told us 'I'm saving this for Christmas, if I don't I'll have nothing to unwrap', or 'my family is not coming to see me this year'. One gentleman was in tears, crying, saying 'you don't even know how much this means to me'."

Robichaud says their goal is to give as many seniors a card or gift.

"Not every retirement home wants to participate, some say only cards, please. So, the ones that request only cards we make sure each senior gets five or six cards. We make sure that they get something. But our goal is to make sure that we can gift something to every home that wants to participate."

Those wanting to participate can pick up a list of items to purchase at TekSavvy or Wallaceburg Community Living, or can drop off donations and cards to both locations.

Cards and gifts will be accepted until December 13, and will be delivered the week of December 17 through December 20.

More information can be found by clicking here.