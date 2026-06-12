Sandwich Town BIA hosting FIFA World Cup watch party

A chance to watch Canada kick off their first game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Sandwich Town BIA will be hosting a watch party at Dominion House Tavern Friday afternoon for the opening game for Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto and the United States vs Paraguay in California.

Mexico opened the competition on Thursday against South Africa in Mexico City, while South Korea faced Czech Republic in Guadalajara.

The event will feature 89X Radio, Tailgate Take-Out, a 35-foot TV, BeaverTails food truck, a Beer Tent, soccer games for kids, and lots of giveaways.

Stephen Hargreaves, Director of Sandwich Town BIA, says it’s going to be a great afternoon.

“We have a 35-foot screen coming out, we have food trucks, we have your partners 89X will be here broadcasting live. We have Windsor TFC, some inflatable like penalty shootout games and stuff for the kids or even adults... why not? Beer tents and it’s happening all in Windsor’s best neighbourhood.”

He says it’s huge to have this competition in Canada for the first time ever.

“What is a massive thing about this sport because we are such a multicultural city down here in Windsor, and especially in neighbourhoods like Sandwich, people play this sport, they love this sport so much. And it finally gets to be ours in Canada. And this is our first opportunity to show the rest of the world what we’re doing.”

Hargreaves says both the Canada and US games will be shown.

“Just after our opening at 1 o’clock, we’ll be able to watch the Canada opening ceremonies. Then we’ll watch the Canada game and we’ll celebrate Canada’s win, hopefully, fingers crossed. And then at 7:30 p.m., we watch the USA opening ceremonies, and then 9 p.m., we watch USA versus Paraguay on our same massive screen.”

The event is free and gates will open to the public at 1 p.m.

Hargreaves says if all goes well they will look to host games for the finals.