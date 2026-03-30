A local city councillor is pleased to see action within his ward on the Sandwich South lands, as council is set to review a major update on Monday.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says city council is being asked to approve the overall financing and delivery strategy for the $220-million Sandwich South Development Capital Works project, located south of Windsor Airport near the new hospital site and the NextStar Energy EV plant.

The plan outlines how the project will be funded - including long-term borrowing and debt - and potentially supported through provincial or federal grants, and would allow the city to fast-track work by committing future budget funds early.

Council is also being asked to pre-approve procurement, giving administration authority to manage contracts within the approved budget.

Phase 1, the project's largest portion at $108-million, includes building core infrastructure in the Airport Employment Lands, upgrades sections of Cabana Road and Lauzon Parkway, and includes early design work for the future Lauzon Parkway extension to Highway 401.

McKenzie said the report spells out what servicing is needed in the Sandwich lands and how the city would pay for that work.

"What you're seeing is the cost and a financing plan to be able to pay for the capital works that would be required in order for development to proceed in the Sandwich South lands, as well as additional development, industrial development, specifically with a little bit of civil work on you know what we call the airport lands as well," he said.

The plan relies on the city plans borrowing most of the cost through Infrastructure Ontario, with the debt paid back over time using future development-charge revenue from new growth.

McKenzie said taking on debt is necessary to support the city’s long-term growth.

"This is a revenue play where we think that by developing those lands and creating the commercial corridors, the commercial capacity, the industrial capacity, which we currently have nearly zero left in terms of available land for new industrial investment, as well as creating the opportunity to meet the housing demand in our community, that we need to invest in the capacity to develop those lands," said McKenzie.

He said getting the 401 connection built as soon as possible is essential if Windsor wants to capture new industrial investment tied to the battery plant...

"That is going to be an epicentre of North American renewable energy technology for the next several decades," he said.

The total estimated costs of all phases is $280-million. Of that, $41.3-million is projected to be funded from various sources, other than grants and development charges. The remaining $238.9-million is expected to be funded from Development Charges.

Council meets at 10 a.m.