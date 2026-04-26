A local high school robotics team is preparing to take their talents to the global stage.

The team at Sandwich Secondary School, known as the Sabre Bytes, will make their way to Houston, Texas next week to compete in the FIRST Robotics World Championships.

The team is currently ranked 29th in its district and is one of just 21 Canadian teams to qualify - representing roughly three per cent of all teams at the event and the only team from Southwest Ontario.

The team of approximately 30 teens secured their spot at the provincial championships in Niagara Falls, where the team also earned the prestigious FIRST Impact Award - the highest distinction a team can receive for demonstrating sustained and meaningful impact within their communities and beyond.

The team's outreach includes initiatives such as running youth summer camps and sending LEGO kits overseas to Madagascar.

The team is now trying to fundraise their way to Texas as the championships begin on April 29.

Emma Wessman, a Grade 10 student on the team, says presenting all of their information and winning the Impact Award at the provincial level was amazing.

"And when we won it, it was a great feeling to know that we as a team were able to put out this amazing impact for our community, and it was affecting so many people, which is really important."

Hajra Bilal, a Grade 12 student on the team, says the team is prepared to present in Texas.

"It's been really busy these past few weeks. Obviously, the entire team is really excited as we prepare to head up to Texas. Our impact team has been practicing a lot, preparing so that we can present again at the World Championships. So, we're hoping we'll be able to win this again at the world level, which would be a really great honour."

Isabella Johansson, a student on the team, says the team has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds so they can all go to Texas.

"It's honestly going so great because we're having so much mentor and sponsorship support. We're definitely anxious about going, but we definitely are working on funding. That's the biggest problem with going to Texas... it's a very long distance drive or expensive flight."

Despite the financial hurdles, the Sabre Bytes are eager to represent both their school and their country on the international stage.

A link to the team's GoFundMe can be found by clicking here.