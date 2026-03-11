Students from Sandwich Secondary School are giving back to the community.

Students within the Leadership class are raising funds to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The students decided to raise the funds through the Rebounds For Ronald McDonald House after one of their teachers' kids had to stay at the Ronald McDonald House following complications a few years ago.

Keegan McGrath, a Grade 12 student at Sandwich Secondary School, says students have been visiting local businesses looking for support, and are collecting money at the school each morning from parents and community members.

McGrath says last year they raised $18,500, and this year they have a goal of $20,000.

The class will be hosting a full day of basketball games promoted by a class buyout, where the St. Clair Saints will be doing a dunk contest and a 3-point competition.

He says this fundraiser hits close to home for one of their teachers.

"He actually had an encounter with Ronald McDonald House when he had a complication with one of his kids, and he told us about how in such a dark time they were so joyful, and helpful to him, and it was just such a good experience for him. And we just really wanted to give back to our community."

McGrath says the class has been working hard to raise funds.

"We have been going to businesses daily now asking for any type of sponsor, food, any kind of donation like that we can give to the Ronald McDonald House. Our Leadership class is all about giving back to the community, we put people first, it's not about getting a good grade in our class, it's about how much we can give back to the community and have a great time while doing it."

He says their fundraising goal is $20,000.

"So far we're on a good track, by just sponsorships alone we're at about $6,000 right now, and we have a lot more sponsors on the way because we've been visiting businesses daily. But majority of our money does come from when we go class to class, we ask for $50 per class, and that allows them to buyout and join us in a fourth period buyout on Thursday to have a great time watching some basketball."

The Windsor House provides a "home-away-from-home" for families with seriously ill or injured children in need of medical care and is located directly within Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus.

Donations will be accepted until March 12. A link to the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

Students will also be accepting cash donations between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. each morning at Sandwich located at 7050 Malden Road.