Calling all Sandwich Secondary School alumni.

The high school in LaSalle on Malden Road is celebrating its 55th anniversary this school year and a reunion is planned to mark the occasion.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Andromeda Dean, a member of the Sandwich Reunion Committee says a reunion was planned for the 50th anniversary but the celebration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



She says the organizing committee is excited and believes there is a lot of anticipation for the event.



"We started organizing this in 2018 preparing for a big celebration in 2020 and we all know what happened in 2020 and so that got cancelled and then we tried in 2021 still wasn't ready and then we just pushed it off thinking okay let's get another milestone year," she says.



Dean says the organizing committee is expecting about 1,000 people per day to attend the three day event.



"Sandwich is a community like a town high school and a lot of people stay in LaSalle," says Dean. "Like when I taught there, I taught a lot of second generations, even third generations of students because everyone stays within the community so it's very much a big community event and reunion."

She feels the reunion will be 'a really huge, big party.'

"Who doesn't want to go back to their high school and have a drink in the gym where you did grade 9 phys-ed and shot some basketballs at lunch or competed in volleyball after school," she says. "You can walk around the school see all your old classrooms and the library."



The event runs from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.



It includes school tours, a beer tent, live entertainment, demonstrations and a Sabres football game.



Tickets for the event are currently on sale.

