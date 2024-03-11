A construction project that will result in six weeks of road closures in Windsor's west end begins this morning.

Starting March 11, Bridging North America will temporarily close Sandwich Street between McKee Road and the intersection of Sandwich Street and Ojibway Parkway.

The closure will be in place for approximately six weeks, but access to businesses will be maintained.

Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, says the work near the Gordie Howe International Bridge project is part of the reconstruction of Sandwich Street to support traffic flowing to the future crossing.

"Crews that are going to be on site are focusing on reconstructing storm sewer, infill ditches, and installing concrete pavement, curbs, sidewalks, and driveway aprons," she says. "As well, they're going to put down asphalt pavement for the multi-use trail that we're constructing along Sandwich Street."

Grondin says there will be a detour in place during the construction.

"For any traffic that's heading southbound on Sandwich Street, they're going to continue southbound on Ojibway Parkway, past the intersection with E.C. Row Expressway, and turn west on Broadway Street," she says. "For traffic on E.C. Row Expressway and Ojibway Parkway, they're also going to be directed on Broadway Street. So we do ask for people to look for signs."

During the six-week construction project, access to adjacent businesses will be maintained through a temporary driveway from the corner of Sandwich Street and McKee Road.

Grondin says when they started the bridge project, they looked at all the traffic arteries that lead to the Gordie Howe International Bridge, including Sandwich Street.

"We expect they may come down Riverside, go down Sandwich, and connect to the Gordie Howe International Bridge through one of our on-ramps that they would reach up there. So really, we are anticipating that traffic that will eventually head to the Gordie Howe International Bridge will head down Sandwich," she says.

For more information about active road closures, visit the project website at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, which is managing the project for the Government of Canada, announced in January that construction of the new crossing will not be completed until September 2025. Vehicles are not expected to start crossing the bridge until later that fall.

The delay from the previous completion date of November 2024 has also resulted in an increase in the cost of the project, rising to $6.4 billion from $5.7 billion, a $700 million increase.

Work on the crossing began in 2018.

Throughout 2024, the public can expect to see the bridge deck connect over the Detroit River and the last of the 216 stay cables installed.