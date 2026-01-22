The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is ready for this weekend's cold weather.

Executive director Jason Linton says the centre has been in 'cold mode' for the last couple of weeks.

"Actually we've been in this sort of cold mode for a couple of weeks now," says Linton. "So we're at capacity or very close to capacity throughout the last two weeks, and I doubt it's going to be any different this weekend, but we're certainly prepared."

In December, the centre announced the temporary expansion of emergency shelter services for the winter months.

The expanded services include 16 new beds added to the second floor.

Linton says the temporary expansion has been very helpful.

"We've been able to accommodate most who are able to get to our centre," says Linton. "They've been full since we've opened them. So certainly there is a need, and I'm just happy that we're able to assist 18 more people."

He says if the centre is full, it will work with other shelters to help find a spot for the person.

"We don't want anyone staying in the cold, and we'll do our best to accommodate, but if we can't, we're going to find something for the person," he says.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope has 62 spaces it offers to the public.

The spaces are offered to single men, men with pets, and couples.

As of Thursday morning, Linton says 60 out of 62 spaces are filled.

He says the centre has two beds available.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is located at 355 Church St. near Park St. W.