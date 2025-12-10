A chance to share warmth, food, and fellowship this Christmas.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope will host its 31st Annual Christmas Dinner on the evening of Wednesday Dec. 10.

The dinner will be at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts downtown.

Jason Linton, executive director, Windsor Centre of Hope, said doors will open at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"It's a free turkey dinner for anyone in the community who wishes to come. There will be some great music. Our brass band will be playing, and they'll be some other musicians that will be playing as well. Really looking forward to bringing to the community together," he said.

Linton said the event is put on by dedicated volunteers.

"It's not just serving during the evening, but, it's also back of the house and preparing for the meal. All in all there's about 100 or so volunteers that help with with event. It's very much a collaborative effort and we're really looking forward to this year's event," said Linton.

Linton said the event is first come first served.

"Certainly people don't have to buy tickets. Nothing along those lines. They just need to come and I would suggest that they're coming around 4:30 p.m. and lining up," he said.

"We're going to try to serve everybody that comes, right, we don't want anybody to be walking away."

Linton said 750 people were served last year and they are prepared to meet that demand again.