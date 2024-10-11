Dozens of individuals joined together on Thursday night to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope held a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for anyone to come and enjoy.

The dinner included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, pumpkin pie, and more.

Those in attendance were very pleased with the meal, and chatted amongst one another.

Most of the meal provided was through donation from Walmart, as well as other community organizations, however due to a decline in donations in 2024 the Salvation Army did purchase part of the meal.

Jason Linton, Executive Director of Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says events like these are so important.

"As more families face financial hardships, we've seen a growing number of people joining us for community dinners. And it's a sign of the times unfortunately, but it's also a reminder of the importance of these types of events."

This woman who attended the dinner and says the meal was very good.

"It means a lot because I don't have family here, so my family is my street family. I think it's great, it's good food, and good people."

Drake attended and says he feels safe at the Salvation Army.

"It feels amazing, food in my belly - I'm not complaining. Good friends, good convos."

Jason attended the dinner and says everyone is very friendly.

"I think it's great, and I'm fortunate enough to go to my parents on Sunday for Thanksgiving. They still support me and love me."

The Salvation Army provides community meals, as well as offers food through their food bank.

For 2024, the Salvation Army assists approximately 300 individuals weekly.