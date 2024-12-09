The Salvation Army says holiday donations are down 50 per cent as the Canada Post strike enters its fourth week.

Salvation Army spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel John Murray says mail-in donations are the bedrock of its fundraising efforts, and that's essentially come to a halt amid the labour dispute.

Murray says 65 per cent of its annual fundraising occurs between November 1st and December 31st, and about two-thirds of that is by mail.

He says the charity is down more than $9 million in donations, which support food banks, shelter programs, emergency disaster help and other services across the country.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers — representing more than 55-thousand members — walked off the job November 15th.

The Salvation Army is asking people to give online at its website SalvationArmy-dot-c-a, by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or in person at one of its distinctive red Christmas kettles.