A final call for donations for this year's Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign in Windsor-Essex.

The campaign launched in late November with a goal of $250,000 for 2025.

As of Dec. 19, the campaign has raised over $164,000 across the region.

Money raised throughout the campaign will support local Salvation Army programs that help individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and economic hardship.

The campaign will run until December 24, with the Salvation Army hoping their goal can be reached by then.

Jason Linton, Executive Director at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says any donation helps, and stays local.

"If you are out and about, and you come across a kettle, we have 15 of them out there. If you come across a kettle, please consider giving to the Salvation Army. Anything that goes into a kettle in Windsor will stay in Windsor. Any donation will go directly into our programming and really makes a difference."

He says there was concern last year they wouldn't reach their goal.

"We actually did exceed our target of $240,000, we exceeded it by $17,000 which was absolutely wonderful and it gave us opportunity to do a little bit more during the year. Our hope is over the next few days, people will find it within themselves to provide us with anything they possibly can at a kettle."

Linton says they are still looking for volunteers for the last few days.

"If anyone is willing to volunteer over the next few days, we'd be welcoming you with open arms. And I would suggest that you call 226-348-9468, that's our kettle hotline, and you'd be set up with a local kettle given your availability."

There are 15 kettle locations across the region this year, with the main locations being both Wal-Mart's, Superstore locations, Costco, and others.

Donations can also be made online or in person at any Salvation Army location.

Those interested in volunteering can register online at www.windsorchristmaskettles.ca.