Salvation Army hosting community garage sale event

The Salvation Army is inviting the community to take part in a new event.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is hosting an indoor Community Garage Sale & Scavenger Hunt on Saturday morning at its site on Church Street.

This free event will feature 18 garage sale booths filled with household items, second-hand treasures, clothing, books, toys, decor, and more.

Visitors who attend are encouraged to explore the booths and participate in a scavenger hunt activity happening throughout the event.

The Community Garage Sale was created to allow local households to declutter while also encouraging the community to engage with one another.

Jason Linton, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says it’s a one-stop shop for the community.

“As opposed to going to 20 garage sales across the city, it’s all centralized in one location, and you can come and hopefully find those amazing finds that people have at garage sales.”

He says it’s a unique event.

“This time of year everyone is trying to declutter. I know in my neck of the woods I’m trying to do that as well, so this is an opportunity for people to get rid of some of that stuff that’s taking up space in their homes and hopefully get some money for that and allow that to be someone’s treasure.”

Linton says the vendors paid $20 to set up and the $200 total will go to the food bank at the Salvation Army. 100 per cent of the sales from the items at the garage sale go back to the vendor.

He says even the $200 will go a long way as the need grows.

“It has been high for some time, so the need at the food bank is constant. So the $200 is certainly going to help us ensure that we’re stocking the shelves, and people are going to get what they need as they come in to use our services.”

The event will run at the Salvation Army at 355 Church Street from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Parking will be free within the lot at the corner of University Avenue and Church Street, as well as within the lot at Sir Cedric’s Fish & Chips.