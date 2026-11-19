The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is kicking off its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign Thursday with a goal of raising $250,000.

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve and features 16 kettle locations across Windsor-Essex. Donations stay in the community and help fund programs including the food bank, emergency shelter and supportive housing initiatives.

Speaking on AM800’s The Shift with guest host Chris Byrne, Executive Director Jason Linton said the need continues to grow as more people struggle with rising costs.

“We had over 16,000 people individual visits to our food bank in 2025, and that’s huge. We’re seeing an increase on that this year. So the need is definitely there, and we’re expecting that we’re going to be well into 18,000 this year,” Linton said.

The organization’s support extends beyond food assistance. The Centre of Hope operates a 62-bed men’s shelter and 23 supportive housing units.

Linton said many residents are being forced to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table.

“Shelters are really meant to be a trampoline where you jump in and you bounce back quickly, right? But unfortunately they’re becoming a bed where you’re going to stay much longer because there’s very low supply of affordable housing and the crippling cost of living,” he said.

To help residents build skills and connections while housed at the shelter, the Centre recently added an activity coordinator who organizes programs ranging from cooking classes to budgeting workshops.

Linton says volunteers remain a key part of the fundraising effort, with three-hour shifts available throughout the campaign at kettle locations across the region.

“All our volunteers are very good people. They’ve all been vetted, you know, from safety perspective. And this year, we’re actually making a bit of a shift where we’re going to involve some of our clients in ringing the bells as well, right? So again, getting them engaged, getting them out there,” Linton said.

Anyone looking to register as a volunteer to ring the bells in the community can go online or call the kettle coordinator at 226-348-9468

The campaign officially launches with a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army South Windsor Citadel on Grand Marais Road West.

Last year, the Windsor Christmas Kettle Campaign raised more than $237,000.