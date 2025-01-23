As the region continues to deal with an arctic blast of cold weather, The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope says it is expanding its warming centre services to provide essential relief for individuals facing homelessness.

The centre located at 355 Church Street, will now operate 24/7 through January 29.

After this period, it will continue offering nightly services from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. until further notice, ensuring a safe and heated space for those in need.

"Vulnerable members of our community are at significant risk in these extreme conditions," said Jason Linton, executive director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope. "This expanded service provides vital warmth, shelter, and support to those who need it most during this critical time.:

The warming centre offers hot meals, blankets, and other necessities to those seeking refuge.

The Salvation Army is also calling on the community for support by donating supplies such as blankets, warm clothing, and hygiene kits.

Donations can be dropped off at 355 Church Street.