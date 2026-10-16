Salvation Army drive nets 3,100 lb of food and $6,000

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is thanking the community after a successful food drive.

Every Can Counts.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope has released the results of its Community Food Drive, which was held in Windsor-Essex last Friday.

Volunteers were stationed outside of various grocery stores.

In total, 3,100 pounds of food and nearly $6,000 were collected.

Jason Linton, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says it was a great fundraising weekend.

“We had such a great turnout at all of the locations, and again it really speaks to the generosity of Windsor, and when organizations are in need, Windsorites always step up, and we’re very thankful for that,” says Linton.

He says the donations will help the food bank.

“The food bank now, the shelves will be stocked,” says Linton. “It will take us right through Christmas. So what it means is there’s going to be nutrition on people’s tables, right? That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, and we have more and more people using our food bank. We’re able to now make sure that we’re going to be able to feed the families in Windsor who are in need and have to use the food bank. In addition, it gives us the ability to purchase some food as well to ensure the food bank is well stocked.”

AM800-news-salvation-army-drive (Salvation Army)

In the 2026-27 fiscal year, the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope’s food bank has recorded an average of 1,306 individual visits each month.

The Centre of Hope is also acknowledging the Ontario Provincial Police, LaSalle Police, Windsor Police and Rotary Club of Windsor Walkerville for their partnership and support.