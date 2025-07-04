The community is invited to a free barbeque in downtown Windsor.

The Salvation Army is hosting its 23rd Sally Fest BBQ on Friday, July 4 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at its location on Church Street in downtown Windsor.

Executive director Jason Linton says the event is happening in the parking lot.

He says the event includes some games and some good food.

"It's an opportunity to get together, enjoy some good food, to socialize, participate in some games if you wish and just enjoy each others company," he says.

Linton says the event is open to all.

"It's an opportunity for people to stop and forget about some of the challenges they maybe having day to day and just come in and socialize and enjoy each other," says Linton.

He says services the Salvation Army provides are so much more in demand.

"We have a food bank that the usage is up," he says. "Our shelters are very much in demand. So Friday evening is an opportunity to put those types of stresses aside, come enjoy a good meal and have some fun."

The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and the Tim Hortons downtown Windsor location at Bruce and University are sponsoring the barbeque.

The barbeque will feature a classic BBQ dinner including hamburgers and fries.