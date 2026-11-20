Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor of economics and business of video games at NYU’s Stern School of Business, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss GTA VI.

Predicting around ‘35 to 40 million units sold in the first 12 months’: van Dreunen on GTA VI

Predicting around ‘35 to 40 million units sold in the first 12 months’: van Dreunen on GTA VI Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor of economics and business of video games at NYU’s Stern School of Business, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss GTA VI.

Sales of “Grand Theft Auto VI” set a record with US$3.79 billion in first-day retail sales as gamers’ insatiable appetite for the series continues, maker Rockstar Games said Friday.

That worldwide figure was based on company estimates through the end of the day Thursday, the day the game launched. Rockstar also said in a release that it sold 32.5 million units pre-release, setting a record across platforms.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you,” Sam Houser, Rockstar’s president and founder, said in a release.

The standard edition of the game retails for around US$80 in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the PlayStation blog said that “GTA VI” was the most preordered game in the history of its namesake store. Due to the demand, PlayStation said that it was teaming with Rockstar Games to allow players to start preloading the game nine days early, so that they’d be ready to play on launch day.

“GTA VI” is the latest installment in the hyperviolent, open-world video game series that has skewered American culture with fictionalized versions of New York and Los Angeles and is now returning to its sun-baked version of Miami -- Vice City.

It’s the first new “GTA” game in 13 years, with the story of “GTA VI” centred on a couple trying to improve their circumstances through crime. Early reviews for the game have noted that it has a depth of relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups and bank robberies.

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise has sold more than 470 million units globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive. “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated US$1 billion in retail sales in just three days.

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Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press