The St. Clair Saints football team is looking to capture the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) championship.

The Saints welcome the Okanagan Sun to Acumen Stadium Saturday night for the 115th edition of the Canadian Bowl.

The Canadian Bowl is the oldest championship in Canadian football.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike and Meg', Saints head coach Mike Lachance says his team is ready.

"The kids have worked really hard this year, the staff has been tireless in their preparation and the support from the school has been outstanding," says Lachance. "Deservedly to be there but looking to finish it off."

The Saints, formerly the AKO Fratmen, last lifted the Canadian Bowl in 1999.

At that time, Lachance was a wide receiver coach with the team and says they beat the Okanagan Sun to win the national championship.

"It was the fourth of four years of undefeated in our conference just like it is right now," says Lachance. "We're four years in a row undefeated in the Ontario conference. We actually beat the Okanagan Sun at home. We're playing the Okanagan Sun at home."

He says playing at home with the home town fans will be an advantage for the Saints.

"Momentum-wise it does carry a lot of weight especially this level, guys are young," he says. "Like at the pro level, it carries weight but I think those guys have been through the trials and tribulations of sports at a high level. With our guys, it's obviously a smaller sample size. So the crowd really does help with momentum. So I encourage everybody to be loud and proud, bring a noise maker and really cheer these guys on."

The Sun, who are from Kelowna, B.C. beat the Saints 42-24 in the CJFL national semi-final in 2022.

The Saints/AKO organization last played in the national championship in 2017 losing to the Saskatoon Hilltops at Alumni Field in Windsor.

Kick-off for Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m.