The S'Aints Christmas Concert will return this holiday season - this year at a previous concert location.

St. Clair College, in partnership with LiUNA!625 and St. Clair College Alumni, has announced the return of the beloved holiday tradition - The S'Aints Christmas Concert.

The concert will see two live performances at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts on the Chrysler Theatre stage on December 20 and 21.

The S'Aints have been performing for over 13 years and have raised more than $600,000 in support of food banks across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. This year's concerts will once again benefit a number of local charities.

The concert was previously held at Caesars Windsor for roughly the past 10 years.

S'Aints Drummer, Jeff Burrows, says they decided to go back to the Chrysler Theatre to make it a more intimate show.

"When you're able to set up closer with that many people on stage, you just get this vibe. It's going to be fantastic, there's going to be so many more different types of layers and elements to it where we wouldn't really be able to do that, and it wouldn't really transcend the way we'd want it to at The Colosseum."

He says since the Chrysler Theatre holds less than The Colosseum - they're hosting two shows.

"We thought this was good, and by the looks of tickets so far, both main floors are already sold out except for some of the side wings, and then now it's getting up into the balconies, so we're very jazzed about this."

Burrows says they're happy to be able to give back.

"We've been talking closely with June Muir over at the Hub of Opportunities, and our friend Brenda LeClair at Outreach For Hunger in Chatham, and they're both very grateful, we're grateful for them obviously."

Burrows adds that about 70 per cent of the show will be Christmas music, but there will be some other songs that are hopeful and spiritual during the festive season.

Tickets are already on sale for the all-ages event, and can be purchased on the Chrysler Theatre website.