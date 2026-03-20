HALIFAX — Ethan Ritchie scored in overtime as the Saint Mary's Huskies edged the Saskatchewan Huskies 4-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the U Sports men's hockey championship.

Reid Valade, Ben Allison and Jake Uberti helped Saint Mary's build a 3-0 lead with Ryan Hopkins assisting on all three of their goals.

Conner Roulette scored twice for Saskatchewan and Liam Keeler had a power-play goal with 2:20 left in the third period to force extra time.

In Thursday's other quarterfinal, Alex Cunningham had a pair of goals to lead the Windsor Lancers past the Mount Royal Cougars 4-3.

Jacob Boucher and Brady Hinz had the other goals for Windsor.

Tristan Zandee, Connor Bouchard and Josh Tarzwell replied for Mount Royal.

Saint Mary's will face Windsor in a semifinal on Saturday.

The third and fourth quarterfinals will be held on Friday, as Moncton takes on UQTR and Queen's plays UNB. The winner of those games will meet each other in the second semifinal.