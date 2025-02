The Windsor Spitfires travelled to Saginaw, Mich. on Friday night to face-off against the Spirit.

The Spirit were leading for most of the game until a late surge by the Spits, however a goal 47 seconds into overtime won it for Saginaw 3-2.

The Spits will welcome the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre for a Family Day game on Monday.

Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.