Authorities say they have arrested Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder facing charges related to drug trafficking and the killing of a federal witnesses.

Wedding was arrested Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The former Olympian who competed for Canada was on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list. Wedding was charged in 2024 with running a drug ring that used semitrucks to move cocaine between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada.