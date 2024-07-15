A 32-year-old from Ruthven and a 48-year-old from Cambridge have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a marine incident involving a personal watercraft in the Township of Malahide.

Provincial police say officers from Elgin along with the Malahide Fire Services, Elgin - St. Thomas Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Air ORNGE responded to the incident Saturday afternoon in Catfish Creek near Levi Street.



According to police, two people were ejected from the watercraft when it exploded and ignited into flames within the channel, shortly after leaving the dock.



Police say the Cambridge individual was the operator of the vessel and was taken to a trauma centre by Air ORNGE.



The individual from Ruthven was the passenger and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



Police say the investigation continues.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

