Ruthven Apple Festival celebrates 47 years this weekend

The 44th annual Ruthven Apple Festival returned to Ruthven, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Apple Fest weekend is here.

The 47th annual Ruthven Apple Festival kicks off Saturday morning at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens.

The two-day event is put on by Community Living Essex County and features over 120 arts and crafts vendors along with 20 food vendors, a farmers market, a kids’ zone, live entertainment, and a car show.

Manager of Community Relations and Resource Development Janell Violet says this year’s event is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

“We have some new merchandise at our souvenir shop,” says Violet. “We have a greatly expanded kids’ zone. We have music all weekend long from start to finish, and we have our great car show on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.”

She says there are activities for all ages.

“There’s something to do for everyone; there’s food for everyone,” she says. We have a new dining shelter as well. So last year was quite hot. We’re expecting amazing weather this year. So we’ve made it easier for people to enjoy the music and enjoy their food in our new dining shelter."

apple fest The 44th annual Ruthven Apple Festival returned to Ruthven, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Violet says Apple Fest is the largest fundraiser of the year for Community Living Essex County.

“This is our 47th year, so the amount of support that we receive not just from people attending but our vendors, our volunteers especially, we couldn’t do this without our volunteers,” says Violet.

She says community support is everything.

Violet says Community Living Essex County supports over 700 people with intellectual disabilities throughout the county.

She says the event is entry by donation.

Last year, 20,000 people attended the event.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.