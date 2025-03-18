A star-studded lineup of Queens will take The Colosseum stage in RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025 this August.

This year, RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World is taking you behind the velvet ropes of herstory's most exclusive awards show.

Get ready to walk the red carpet hosted by Jimbo as Joan Rivers. Plus, sickening performances by Daya Betty as Lady Gaga, Derrick Barry as Britney Spears, Jaida Essence Hall as Beyoncé, Jorgeous as Ariana Grande, Kim Chi as Mariah Carey, Vanessa Vanjie as Rihanna, and surprise guests including finalists from Season 17 of the most important night of the year for the art of Drag.

The lineup is subject to change.

Don't miss RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025 live from The Colosseum stage on Friday Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday Mar. 19 at 10 a.m.