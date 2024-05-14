Start your engines!

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE will make a stop at Caesars Windsor at the end of the summer.

The group of star-studded queens will visit the Colosseum Stage on September 15.

Get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding live on stage.

Fan-favourites will be in attendance including Angeria, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie.

This show is presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased on the Caesars Windsor website, or Ticketmaster.