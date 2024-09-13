The answer is 'yes' from Lakeshore's Michael Hoffman.

"I have accepted the position and it appears that I will be sworn in October 8," says Hoffman.



Hoffman was the runner up for the ward two seat in Lakeshore's municipal election in 2022 and was approached earlier this week by town staff to see if he would be interested in filling the vacant council seat after the passing of Paddy Byrne.



As heard on AM800 news, council was presented with three options to fill the seat.



The options included appoint the person with the next highest votes from the 2022 election, appoint a person who applies or hold a byelection at an estimated cost of $44,500.



Hoffman tells AM800 news, he said 'yes' right away when approached.



"The only hesitation was taking over for somebody who passed away and that was the only second thought I had but for the position itself, it needs to be filled and I believe I'm qualified for it," says Hoffman.



He believes his experience on the municipality's committee of adjustment has prepared him for council and he feels he'll fill the seat quite well.



"I've been updated on the water and waste water services, the Lakeshore master plan, the fire master plan," he says.



Hoffman says he's monitored council meetings and plans to hit the ground running.



"I think it's important to have a feel for what is not only happening in ward two but what is happening in Lakeshore and yes I have been taking in as many meetings as I can," says Hoffman.

The motion to appoint Hoffman to council passed Tuesday night with a vote 5-2.

Councillors John Kerr and Larissa Vogler voted against the appointment.



Councillor Paddy Byrne suffered a heart attack in late July and had been put on life support before passing away peacefully.



He was 71.

