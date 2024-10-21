The race director for the 47th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon is expressing condolences to a runner and his family after the 57-year-old collapsed and died during Sunday's event.

A report out of Detroit says the runner went down during the Canada stretch of the race.



He was transported to the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The runner's name and hometown have not been released but Race Director Aaron Velthoven told the Detroit Free Press, they're saddened by this and their hearts go out to his family.

— with files from Detroit Free Press