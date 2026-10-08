Run With Responders Raises $11,250 for three Windsor-Essex charities

Windsor Police Service Chief Jason Crowley, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services Chief James Waffle and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Justin Lammers take part in a check presentation at Windsor Fire headquarters on Goyeau Street.

Three local charities are splitting $11,250 that was raised during the 2026 Run With Responders 5K along Windsor’s riverfront.

The fourth annual event involving Windsor Police, Windsor Fire and Rescue, and Essex-Windsor EMS raised funds and awareness in support of first responders and their local charities of choice.

Each charity will receive $3,750.

The money going to the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) will support ongoing mental health education, training, and awareness as part of the Sole Focus Project of the CMHA.

The other charities are the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.

Race Director Dave Orshinsky says the need is great.

“As you know, there are more and more issues, more mental health issues, and more poverty issues. Anything we can do to help out, we’re happy to help out. Every year the need is greater and greater. Just with what we do, hopefully it makes some type of a slight difference, maybe,” he says.

Orshinsky says the event is also an opportunity to celebrate what first responders do in the community.

“It goes deeper than that. I really believe, I’m hopeful, we’re changing some of the conversation and the respect and recognition that is given to first responders and what they go through every day,” he says.

Over 400 runners and walkers took part in the July 26 event this year, including 116 first responders.

Windsor Police Service Chief Jason Crowley, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services Chief James Waffle and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Justin Lammers took part in the check presentation Wednesday at the Windsor Fire & Rescue Services headquarters on Goyeau Street.