The 2024 Run With Responders 5K is set to return for a second year at the end of July.

Residents of all ages across Windsor-Essex are invited to run or walk side-by-side with first responders in the community while raising funds for two great causes.



The event will take place on Sunday, Jul. 28 along the Windsor Riverfront Trail.



Race co-director Dave Orshinsky says the premise of the event is to honour the contribution that first responders make to the community.



"Police, fire, EMS, CBSA. All those folks go above and beyond and the event is recognize what they do."



He says organizers are expecting between 300 to 400 participants.



"The unique part of our event is we will have somewhere between 12 and 15 service vehicles, police, fire, ambulances with the lights flashing along the course as sort of assets for everybody to look at while they're running. It kind of just makes it a lot more exciting and a lot more different than some of the other events that are around."



He says you don't have to be a first responder to take part.



"We want everybody to come out and run and walk side-by-side with our first responders. Our two charitable partners for this event are the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch and the Special Olympics Torch Run as well."



Organizers say 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards the two charitable partners, with Orshinsky adding they have a fundraising goal of $20,000 to be split, after raising $9,400 in 2023.



Entry fees are $50 for the 5K run and $25 for the AM 800m Run or Kids Dash . All runners in the 5K will receive a high-quality event t-shirt and finisher's medal.



Click here to register: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/86964/run-with-responders-5k



Race-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the run to start at 9 a.m. sharp.

