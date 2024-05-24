A successful 4th annual Run for Windsor.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association Windsor successfully organised the event on Saturday, May 18, which ended up raising over $30,000 to support Windsor Regional Hospital.



Organizers say the event was a resounding success, with over 500 participants involved from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.



The event featured a 1.5 kilometer walk and a 5 kilometer 'fun run', although those time runs were also available for those who wanted to be timed.



A number of local dignataries paid a visit as well, including Mayor Drew Dilkins, Windsor Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie, Windsor Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, along with some city councillors.



Organizers also say the event garnered numerous positive reviews from the local community, with everyone in attendance appreciating their message of 'Love for All, Hatred for None.'

