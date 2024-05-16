There is still time to register for this weekend's 4th annual Run for Windsor in support of the future Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association is hosting the run as part of a pledge to raise half a million dollars for the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation for use at the new hospital.

The group has already raised $47,000 toward the goal.

The new hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.

Dr. Nauman Iftikhar, an anesthesiologist at Windsor Regional Hospital, is also the race director and says they have nearly 300 people already registered but are expecting around 400 for race day.

Iftikhar says our motive is to pay back to the community and work together.

"The hospital also stands for unification and diversification. That means whatever background you have, you have the best health system and a unified space to come. We're inviting everyone to raise funds for this hospital," he says.

Iftikhar says he is urging the public to come support the effort and the future hospital.

"Your little help means a lot for us and, I can assure you, you will have a great time, a great day, and a lot of things to do for everyone," he says. "Anyone who wants to walk, the event is for them. If anyone wants to run, the event is for you. Please bring your family; there are lots of activities happening for the children as well."

The run is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, in Malden Park in Windsor.

The event will feature a 1.5-kilometer walk and a 5-kilometer 'fun run', although those time runs are also available for those who would like to be timed.

Anyone who wants to take part can also register online until Friday evening at www.runforwindsor.ca.

In-person registration and pre-race warm-up begin at 9 a.m.

