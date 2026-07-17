Royal Canadian Legion still a 'staple' in Canadian communities after 100 years

Royal Canadian Legion Calgary No. 1 Branch is seen in Calgary, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Royal Canadian Legion Calgary No. 1 Branch is seen in Calgary, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Legion is celebrating both its 100th anniversary and what it describes as a surge in new memberships.

Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour will participate in a commemorative ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Friday morning to recognize the Legion’s anniversary. Arbour is set to deliver short remarks and lay a wreath during the ceremony.

At Ottawa City Hall on Friday afternoon, Canada Post will unveil a new stamp marking the anniversary.

The Royal Canadian Legion was formed after the First World War, when soldiers coming home with injuries and trauma needed support, including financial aid and housing. It was officially incorporated in July 1926.

Legion spokesperson Nujma Bond said over the last century, the organization’s purpose has expanded beyond serving veterans and their families to include promoting public awareness of the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers.

For decades, she said, the Legion has organized Canada’s National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, while many smaller ceremonies are hosted by individual Legion branches.

“The community aspect of the Legion is huge,” she said. “In many centres, smaller centres in particular, Legion branches are the hubs of their community. It’s where people go to sometimes get married or for simply just camaraderie and something to eat.

“They’ve grown to really play a very strong role across the country.”

The Legion says it has about 300,000 members and more than 1,350 branches in communities across Canada, from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Nfld., to Prince George, B.C.

This year, Bond said, the Legion is offering free membership to anyone who wishes to join. In the first half of the year, she said, 100,000 people joined the organization.

“If we’re looking at the past 100 years, there have been ups and downs, and there have it been in more recent times as well, but right now, the membership is spiking,” she said. “It’s really gratifying and amazing to see this.”

Bond said most members are veterans or relatives of veterans, though anyone is allowed to join.

“We’re looking forward to entering the next century with this strong membership and what it may hold in the future,” she said.

Legion branches across the country are marking the anniversary this week with local ceremonies, dinners and other special events.

Scott Maxwell, chief executive officer of Wounded Warriors Canada, said the Royal Canadian Legion helps support veterans’ organizations across Canada, including his own.

“The provincial commands are giving us hundreds of thousands of dollars in Ontario a year to help us pair veterans with service dogs,” he said.

Without Legion branches across Canada, Maxwell said, it would be easy for people to forget about the history of the armed forces.

“It’s kind of like that staple in the community of remembrance,” he said. “It’s a pretty significant component of our ability as a nation to remember.”

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press