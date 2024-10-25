The 2024 Poppy Campaign is officially underway.

The campaign kicked off Friday morning and will run until Remembrance Day on November 11.

Tens of millions of Canadians wear a poppy as a visual pledge to honour Canada's veterans and remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we have today.

The Tecumseh Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261 has a mission to honour veterans and support them however they can. Donations from the campaign will support veterans locally.

Darrin Drouillard, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261 Chairman, says wearing a poppy is a sign of respect.

"By wearing a poppy we honour the sacrifices of those who served, those who never made it home, and those who continue to serve today because at the Legion we have a mission not only to honour our veterans, but to support them in whatever way they need, and that's what this campaign does."

He says poppy boxes will be out at a number of local businesses.

"We will have veterans and volunteers from the Legion out in front of some businesses with poppies. If you see them with their poppy box, stop, make a donation, grab a poppy. We'll also have a bunch of volunteers at the [Windsor] Spitfires game this Saturday, we'll be out in front of the WFCU and at all the entrance doors so people can buy their poppies there."

Drouillard says all funds collected from the donations stay local.

"None of the money goes up to any national campaign. It all stays right here to support veterans and their families here in Tecumseh, and Windsor, and the surrounding area. In the past we've helped with medical expenses, travel for medical, treatment, purchases of wheelchairs, other medical equipment, mental health programs, homeless veterans programs."

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Tecumseh council welcomed the Tecumseh Legion Branch 261 Poppy Committee to present mayor Gary McNamara with the first poppy of the campaign.

Poppies are to be worn on the left side of your chest, over your heart.