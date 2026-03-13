The FBI says ROTC students subdued and killed a gunman who yelled "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire in a classroom at Virginia's Old Dominion University.

One victim was killed and two others were hurt Thursday.

The FBI has identified the shooter as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member who pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

He had been sentenced to 11 years in prison and was released from federal custody in December 2024.

FBI Director Kash Patel says in a social media post that the shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism.